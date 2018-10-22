Naomi has remained focused after controversial US Open finals, says coach Bajin

Sascha Bajin, coach of Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, has stated that the World number four has impressively maintained her focus level after the controversial US Open final, last month.

Giving the examples of players like Sloane Stephens, the coach said that unlike others, Osaka did not struggle much.

“I think that after the US Open, we have seen in the past with a lot of players who kind of fall into a little dip after achieving such a big milestone because it is kind of satisfying and it’s something you dream of so long,” WTA quoted Bajin, as saying.

“Kerber, when she won the Australian Open, struggled for a little while. Sloane [Stephens] lost eight first-round matches, I believe, in a row. Ostapenko. Everybody kind of struggled. Just seeing her, how she manages all of it, it’s pretty impressive,” he added.

Reflecting on Osaka’s performance in the subsequent tournaments, Bajin stated that he is quite satisfied with her performance.

“We try to keep a focus, we try to keep our routine, and treat every day the same. Like I said, for me, it’s kind of expected. I have been there with a player, winning the US Open title. Obviously, I’m really happy I did it with Naomi, as well,” he said.

“But it’s kind of, all right, let’s go. We got Tokyo going, we got Beijing, we got this tournament. Maybe that’s why sometimes she says I’m never satisfied. But I am satisfied,” he added.

Osaka had defeated Williams 6-2, 6-4 in the 2018 US Open final. The match was marred with controversy as the American player had lost her cool after chair umpire Ramos handed over three code violations against her for allegedly receiving on-court coaching.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 16:21 IST