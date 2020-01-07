e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Tennis / Naomi Osaka sees off Maria Sakkari challenge to advance in Brisbane

Naomi Osaka sees off Maria Sakkari challenge to advance in Brisbane

Japanese star Naomi Osaka came from a break down in the third set to overcome Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the first round of the WTA Brisbane International on Tuesday.

tennis Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Brisbane
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece.
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a shot during her match against Maria Sakkari of Greece.(AP)
         

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began her 2020 season with a 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

Osaka fired 16 aces and broke her Greek opponent four times in the two hour, seven minutes encounter, but struggled in the second set tiebreak when Sakkari won five points in a row before squaring the match on an unforced error from the Japanese.

The pair traded breaks in the opening stages of the final set before former world number one Osaka clinched victory, despite double faulting on her first match point.

“I knew going into it that it was going to be a really hard match,” Osaka said. “I think in the second set I was just complaining a lot in the tiebreak. I was just trying to calm down and stay positive.”

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, 24th in the WTA rankings, fell at the first hurdle to Liudmila Samsonova, who is ranked more than 100 places below her. The 129th ranked Russian won 6-4 2-6 6-3.

Stephens’ compatriot and eighth seed Madison Keys advanced with a 6-3 6-2 win over the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova.

Maria Sharapova will play Jennifer Brady later on Tuesday in her first match since exiting last year’s U.S. Open in the first round.

top news
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
As JNU student leader came under attack on campus, police filed case against her
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Matter of national interest’, says SC on plea over Kashmir group defacing notes
‘Matter of national interest’, says SC on plea over Kashmir group defacing notes
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News