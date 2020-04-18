e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal discuss COVID-19 fund

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal discuss COVID-19 fund

Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.

tennis Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:03 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
File image of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
File image of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.(rReuters)
         

Novak Djokovic says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. During an IG live session he held with three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka on Saturday, Djokovic described what he called “a long conversation” with Federer and Nadal about “how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.”

Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th. He said the ATP and “most likely” the Grand Slam tournaments would be involved.

Djokovic also said there would be a system devised to determine which players were most in need of the cash. The men’s and women’s professional circuits have been shut down for more than a month because of the COVID-19 outbreak and are suspended at least until mid-July.

tags
top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

Tennis News