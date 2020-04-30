e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Novak Djokovic was ‘mentally empty’ in beginning of COVID-19 shutdown

Novak Djokovic was ‘mentally empty’ in beginning of COVID-19 shutdown

“At the beginning I was mentally a bit empty and confused, because (the timing) wasn’t clear. I talked with my team, I tried to train every day, even though I didn’t follow the preparation strictly,” Djokovic told Sky Sports Italia.

tennis Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Monaco
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.(REUTERS)
         

Monaco, April 30 (IANS) Tennis World No.1 Novak Djokovic said that he was “mentally empty” and “confused” at the beginning of the ongoing freeze of the tennis calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sport has been on a full stop for over a month due to the pandemic outbreak.

“At the beginning I was mentally a bit empty and confused, because (the timing) wasn’t clear. I talked with my team, I tried to train every day, even though I didn’t follow the preparation strictly,” Djokovic told Sky Sports Italia.

Djokovic said that it is important for tennis players to get some clarity on when the season can resume.

“Officially it (the restart) is the 13th of July but the WTA in Canada (Rogers Cup) has already been cancelled, although not the men’s event,” Djokovic said.

“We need to see how the situation in the United States goes, because we are expected to go there in August.

“There’s the possibility that they cancel all the events in America and that we go back to the tennis court in Autumn, maybe we can go to Rome in two-three months... let’s hope we can get back to playing.”

Djkovic has enjoyed a revival in form after a slump in late 2017 and most of 2018. He was set to defend his Wimbledon title this year before the grass court Grand Slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

tags
top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News