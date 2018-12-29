 Novak Djokovic wins fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after he defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the final.(AP)

World number one Novak Djokovic won a fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title on Saturday, coming back from a set down to beat Kevin Anderson 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Djokovic claimed victory on a fifth match point against his South African opponent who won the pre-season exhibition tournament in 2018.

Wimbledon and US Open champion Djokovic now heads to neighbouring Doha where he will be top seed at the Qatar Open starting Monday.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 23:22 IST

