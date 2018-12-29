Novak Djokovic wins fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Djokovic claimed victory on a fifth match point against his South African opponent who won the pre-season exhibition tournament in 2018.tennis Updated: Dec 29, 2018 23:22 IST
World number one Novak Djokovic won a fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title on Saturday, coming back from a set down to beat Kevin Anderson 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Wimbledon and US Open champion Djokovic now heads to neighbouring Doha where he will be top seed at the Qatar Open starting Monday.
