Home / Tennis / Prajnesh progresses, Ramanathan, Ankita Raina ousted from Australian Open qualifiers

Prajnesh progresses, Ramanathan, Ankita Raina ousted from Australian Open qualifiers

Prajnesh knocked out local wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2 6-4 to set up second round clash with Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

tennis Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
File image of Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India.
File image of Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India.(Getty Images)
         

Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan frittered away a one-set advantage to make an exit, Tuesday. Prajnesh knocked out local wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2 6-4 to set up second round clash with Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

Ramkumar led against 15th seed Argentine before losing steam to suffer a 6-4 4-6 1-6 defeat to yet again collapse in the Qualifiers of a Grand Slam. Prajnesh had last year competed in main draws of all four majors of the season.

Sumit Nagal, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2019 season, will open his campaign in the qualifiers against Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat. In the women’s qualifiers, India’s lone contender Ankita Raina went down fighting 2-6 6-7(2) against Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova.

