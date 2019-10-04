e-paper
Rafael Nadal out of Shanghai Masters with wrist injury

It is the second year in a row that the 19-time Grand Slam champion will have failed to appear in Shanghai.

tennis Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:13 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
File photo of Rafeael Nadal.
File photo of Rafeael Nadal.(REUTERS)
         

Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week’s Shanghai Masters on Friday saying he had failed to recover from a wrist injury. Spain’s world number two also withdrew from last month’s Laver Cup. It is the second year in a row that the 19-time Grand Slam champion will have failed to appear in Shanghai. “As you all probably know, I had an inflammation on my left wrist during the Laver Cup and I haven’t had the time to recover and practise to be ready for this amazing event,” the 33-year-old said in a statement.

“I hope to be back in Shanghai for the 2020 tournament.”

Tournament director Michael Luevano said: “We will obviously miss not having Rafa here at the Shanghai Masters. He has been an incredible supporter of the tournament and of tennis in China. “Also, on a personal note, as well as speaking for the entire family at the Shanghai Masters, we wish Rafa and his fiance Maria Francisca all the very best for their upcoming wedding.”

Reigning US Open champion Nadal is set to tie the knot on October 19.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:13 IST

