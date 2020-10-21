e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Roger Federer pain-free and on track for Australian Open

Roger Federer pain-free and on track for Australian Open

The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

tennis Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his semi-final match against Belgium's David Goffin at the O2 arena.
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his semi-final match against Belgium's David Goffin at the O2 arena.(REUTERS)
         

Roger Federer is practising pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and says he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January.

The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

“I’m on the right track,” the 20 times Grand Slam singles champion told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte.

“I’m gradually coming back but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a tournament when I am 100% fit.

“At the moment, it looks like I can make my comeback at the Australian Open in January.”

While he has made significant progress in his recovery he says he is still not at the point where he can train as normal.

“Not yet, more than two hours with the racket are not possible at the moment,” said Federer, who is currently ranked fourth in the world and saw Rafa Nadal equal his Grand Slam haul with a 13th French Open title this month.

“But I’ve been working on my stamina and strength absolutely without pain for a while. There will be no further operations.”

Federer is often asked about his retirement plans but the Swiss said he would keep playing as long as he was enjoying it.

“I have been thinking about ideas for about five years,” he added. “But as long as I am having fun and it’s right for all of us, I’ll keep going.”

tags
top news
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49
Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
‘I did wonder, won’t lie’: Rahul points an area that KXIP ‘have to correct’
‘I did wonder, won’t lie’: Rahul points an area that KXIP ‘have to correct’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In