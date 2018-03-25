 Roger Federer says he won’t play clay court season, skips French Open | tennis | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 25, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Roger Federer says he won’t play clay court season, skips French Open

Roger Federer, who opted out of the clay court season last year, confirmed the plan after falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Miami Masters.

tennis Updated: Mar 25, 2018 10:38 IST
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a forehand against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia (not pictured) on Day 5 of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park.
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a forehand against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia (not pictured) on Day 5 of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park.(USA Today Sports)

Roger Federer won’t go for a 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open, with the 36-year-old Swiss great saying Saturday he’ll skip the clay-court season.

Federer, who opted out of the clay season last year, confirmed the plan after falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Miami Masters.

READ | Caroline Wozniacki urges action on threatening fans

“I decided not to play the clay season,” said Federer, who won his 20th Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open in January, but will lose the world number one ranking to Rafael Nadal after his shock defeat.

tags

more from tennis
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you