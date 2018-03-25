Roger Federer says he won’t play clay court season, skips French Open

Roger Federer won’t go for a 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open, with the 36-year-old Swiss great saying Saturday he’ll skip the clay-court season.

Federer, who opted out of the clay season last year, confirmed the plan after falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Miami Masters.

“I decided not to play the clay season,” said Federer, who won his 20th Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open in January, but will lose the world number one ranking to Rafael Nadal after his shock defeat.