Roger Federer to talk with Novak Djokovic about ATP board woes

Roger Federer Sunday said he planned to speak to fellow big guns Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray about the future of ATP Tour chief Chris Kermode after reports of a move to oust him.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph said it had seen a strongly worded email sent out by ATP player council member Vasek Pospisil to players ranked between 50 and 100.

It reportedly called for the workforce to “start acting and running like a business not like a bunch of scared kids ... we need a CEO that first and foremost represents OUR interests”.

The email added that “the governance structure of the ATP favours the interests of the tournaments and its (their) owners ... It’s time for a change and it can be achieved by staying unified and demanding what we deserve for our hard work”.

The ATP board -- comprised of three tournament representatives and three player representatives -- is expected to vote on a possible renewal of Kermode’s contract this month.

He needs two of the three board members from each side of the ATP to support him.

Federer said he was not on top of what was going on but planned to speak with his colleagues about it.

“I was going to speak to some of the council members. I’m practising with one of them this afternoon, Robin Haase,” he said ahead of the Australian Open. “I would like to hear a little bit from him how the council meeting (on Saturday) went, where their general feel is about leadership in the ATP.” Federer added: “We’ve had a good five, six years now under Chris’ leadership. Obviously it’s an important role.

“We need to look at it very thoroughly. I need to speak with Novak, Rafa, and Andy a little bit just to get their take on it all.” Adding to the ATP board woes was member Justin Gimelstob pleading not guilty last month to a felony battery charge in a Los Angeles court.

The two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion was accused of attacking one-time friend Randall Kaplan. He pleaded not guilty. “With the board member (Gimelstob), we know the situation. It’s pending,” said Federer. “We’re waiting to see what’s going to happen. I know him well. So we’ll see what the situation is there.

“But it’s definitely interesting times, I’d like to call it, not bad times in our sport,” he added.

“I think it’s maybe also a bit of a transition time. So it will be interesting to see what’s going to happen.”

