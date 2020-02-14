e-paper
Rohan Bopanna Danis Shapovalov pair enters semifinals in Rotterdam

Bopanna-Shapovalov next meet the winners of the quarterfinal between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, and, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

tennis Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rotterdam
Rohan Bopanna and Danis Shapovalov
Rohan Bopanna and Danis Shapovalov(Twitter)
         

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament with an impressive win over fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau at Rotterdam.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian combine beat the Romanian-Dutch pairing of Tecau and Rojer 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in a quarterfinal played on Thursday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had a decent first serve percentage of 67 and won three of the seven break points on offer.

They next meet the winners of the quarterfinal between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff, and, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

