Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas in opener

The 38-year-old Swiss won 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) and plays Belgium’s 13th seed David Goffin or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the last 16.

tennis Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:23 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.(REUTERS)
         

Ruthless Roger Federer claimed victory in his Shanghai Masters opener on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The 38-year-old Swiss won 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) and plays Belgium’s 13th seed David Goffin or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the last 16.

The third-ranked Federer is looking to end the season on a high with a fourth title of the year -- although he failed to win a 21st Grand Slam this season.

The 46th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas put up a better fight in the second set, forcing the tie break and taking a 2-0 and then 4-1 lead in it.

But cheered on by his band of local supporters, who held aloft banners proclaiming their hero “superhuman”, Federer won the tie break -- and the match -- with a forehand smash.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 18:23 IST

