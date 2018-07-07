Simona Halep stunned by Hsieh Su-wei in Wimbledon third round

World number one and French Open champion Simona Halep was knocked out of Wimbledon on Saturday, losing to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the third round.

Hsieh, the world number 48, battled back from 2-5 down in the final set and halted Halep who served for the match at 5-3 in the decider.

It will be Hsieh’s first appearance in the last 16 of a Slam where she will face Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia for a place in the quarter-finals.

“It’s my first win against a world number one,” said 26-year-old Hsieh.

“It’s amazing. I was 2-5 down in the final set but the crowd pushed me to fight.”

Ostapenko, Kasatkina win

East European 21-year-olds Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina carried the flag for the Wimbledon seeds with straight-set victories on Court Three that took them through to the fourth round on Saturday.

Twelfth seed Ostapenko, already a Grand Slam winner at the French Open in 2017 but who was upset in the opening round as holder at Roland Garros this year, beat Russian Vitalia Diatchenko 6-0 6-4 to stay on course to better her quarter-final place last year.

Kasatkina, the number 14 who reached the French Open quarter-finals, won a tighter battle between seeds when she overcame Australian Ashleigh Barty (17) 7-5 6-3 for her best performance so far at Wimbledon.

The draw opened up for these young pretenders when only two of the top eight women’s seeds reached the third round, a record in the Open era.