e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Simona Halep turfed out of China Open second round

Halep, fifth in the world, was far from her best as she went down meekly to the 38th-ranked Alexandrova.

tennis Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:43 IST
AFP
AFP
Beijing
File photo of Simona Halep in action.
File photo of Simona Halep in action.(AP)
         

Simona Halep was beaten in the second round of the China Open on Monday by Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, with the Romanian appearing to struggle with a back injury. The 28-year-old reigning Wimbledon champion lost 6-2, 6-3 in 64 minutes in Beijing to bring her tournament to an early end. Halep, fifth in the world, was far from her best as she went down meekly to the 38th-ranked Alexandrova.

She was also forced out of last week’s Wuhan Open because of her troublesome back. Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu had to dig deep as she won her first match since her US Open heroics. The 19-year-old rising star defeated 60th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in what was at times an unconvincing performance, finishing the match with 31 unforced errors.

The world number six, who stunned Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows, arrived in Beijing on a run of 13 wins in a row.

She looked all set to carry on her blistering form against Sasnovich and emphatically captured the first set.

But Andreescu struggled with her serve in the second, totting up six double faults and was in danger of losing her cool in the haze of the Chinese capital.

Normal order was restored in the deciding set, Andreescu breaking Sasnovich’s first service game and then holding her own to take a 3-0 lead and an advantage she refused to surrender.

In round two the Canadian sensation plays Elise Mertens, the world number 23 from Belgium.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:42 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Tennis News