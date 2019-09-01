e-paper
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal thumps Chung Hyeon to enter last 16

The Spaniard improved his record here against players outside the top 50 to 35-1 and will meet 2014 champion Marin Cilic or top US hope John Isner for a place in the quarter-finals.

tennis Updated: Sep 01, 2019 02:36 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
Rafael Nadal of Spain (right) greets Hyeon Chung of Korea
Rafael Nadal of Spain (right) greets Hyeon Chung of Korea(USA TODAY Sports/ Reuters)
         

Rafael Nadal returned from an extended rest to cruise into the US Open last 16 on Saturday. Second seed Nadal, a three-time winner at Flushing Meadows, disposed of 170th-ranked South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, having benefited from three days off after a second-round walkover.

The Spaniard improved his record here against players outside the top 50 to 35-1 and will meet 2014 champion Marin Cilic or top US hope John Isner for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I’m happy to be in the fourth round for one more time. It was a good match,” said Nadal, who quit with injury against Juan Martin del Potro during last year’s semi-final.

“I’m trying to play a little bit more aggressive and a little bit less than before.”

“It’s true last year I had some tough matches. You never know what’s better or worse,” he said of his serene progress this week.

“In the fourth round I have a tough opponent and need to be ready for this. I can’t think further than that.”

Canadian teenager Andreescu, seeded 15th, brushed past two-time US Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 to extend her best Grand Slam run.

The 19-year-old, a winner at Toronto and Indian Wells this season, improved to 30-4 for the year despite missing much of the clay and grass portion with a shoulder injury.

“I think everything is just clicking with me,” said Andreescu, into the second week of a major for the first time.

“I’ve been through a lot with injuries and have just taken everything I’ve learned from the past couple of years and brought it into this year.”

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 02:34 IST

