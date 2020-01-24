e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / ‘You don’t want to lose to a 15-year old’ - Naomi Osaka after Australian Open shocker

‘You don’t want to lose to a 15-year old’ - Naomi Osaka after Australian Open shocker

Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka crushed a tearful Gauff in the US Open third round, but the teenager -- the youngest player in the Melbourne draw -- got emphatic revenge.

tennis Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:11 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Melbourne
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her third round loss to Coco Gauff.
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her third round loss to Coco Gauff.(AP)
         

Naomi Osaka said she had been overwhelmed by the pressure of defending her Australian Open title and admitted she does not have a “champion mentality” after losing to 15-year-old Coco Gauff on Friday. The 22-year-old Japanese made the startling admission after a surprise 6-3, 6-4 third-round defeat to the unseeded American, a loss she said she took “very personally”. The third seed said that she “loved” Gauff, but added: “You don’t want to lose to a 15-year-old.”

There was intense interest in the build-up to their second ever match, which was touted as a glimpse into the future of women’s tennis. Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka crushed a tearful Gauff in the US Open third round, but the teenager -- the youngest player in the Melbourne draw -- got emphatic revenge.

“I don’t really have the champion mentality yet, which is someone that can deal with not playing 100 percent (but still win),” said Osaka. “And I have always wanted to be like that, but I guess I still have a long way to go.

“It’s just something that I think some people are born with and some people have to have really hard, trials and stuff, to get it.” Osaka, who has spoken openly about her struggles with nerves, told reporters she had not dealt well with the “hype” leading into the match or the expectations placed on her as defending champion.

“I feel like I get tested a lot. Like life is just full of tests and, unfortunately for me, my tests are tennis matches and you guys see them,” she said.

“So I just have to find a way to navigate through it. I feel like there are moments where I can handle them and you guys see that. Then there are moments like this where I get overwhelmed and I don’t really know what to do in the situation.”

Osaka said that she was particularly disappointed by her failure to win in front of her watching parents. “You don’t want to lose to a 15-year-old,” the Japanese said. “But I guess that’s for me a reality check.

“It doesn’t really matter the age of the opponent.”

tags
top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News