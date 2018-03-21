Yuki Bhambri qualifies for main draw of Miami Masters
Yuki Bhambri eased past Elias Ymer 7-5, 6-2 in a one-sided qualifier clash at the Miami Open that lasted almost one and a half hour.tennis Updated: Mar 21, 2018 13:29 IST
Yuki Bhambri continued his rich vein of form as he qualified for the main draw of the ATP Miami Masters after brushing aside Sweden’s Elias Ymer in straight sets on Wednesday.
In his second and final ATP Miami Masters qualifying match, the 25-year-old Indian player eased past Ymer 7-5, 6-2 in a one-sided clash that lasted almost one and a half hour.
Bhambri will now take on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Mirza Basic in the opening match. It should be noted that Basic comes into the draw as a lucky loser despite slumping to defeats in the second and final qualifying round.
Earlier, Bhambri dispatched Renzo Olivo of Argentina 6-4 6-1 in the opening qualifying round.
The Indian player had last week also qualified for the main draw of the Indian Wells Master and made it to the round-of-32 of the tournament before going down to America’s Sam Querrey 7-6, 4-6, 4-6.