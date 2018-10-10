Zverev beats Beijing champ to reach Shanghai last 16

Alexander Zverev had to be at his prodigious best as the young German star defeated red-hot Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the Shanghai Masters last 16 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old suffered an early exit last week at the China Open in Beijing, where Georgia’s Basilashvili beat Juan Martin del Potro for just his second ATP title on Sunday.

Shanghai fourth seed Zverev, who departed the Beijing hardcourts by smashing his racquet, kept his cool this time to defeat on-form Basilashvili 7-5, 6-4 in 92 cagey minutes.

Zverev, who sent down 12 aces, will play Australia’s world-ranked 33 Alex de Minaur next.

De Minaur, 19, defeated France’s Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3 to enhance his growing reputation.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 13:27 IST