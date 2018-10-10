Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 10, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Zverev beats Beijing champ to reach Shanghai last 16

The 21-year-old suffered an early exit last week at the China Open in Beijing, where Georgia’s Basilashvili beat Juan Martin del Potro for just his second ATP title on Sunday.

tennis Updated: Oct 10, 2018 13:27 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
zverev,Alex de Minaur,Basilashvili
Alexander Zverev in action against Nikoloz Basilashvili.(REUTERS)

Alexander Zverev had to be at his prodigious best as the young German star defeated red-hot Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the Shanghai Masters last 16 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old suffered an early exit last week at the China Open in Beijing, where Georgia’s Basilashvili beat Juan Martin del Potro for just his second ATP title on Sunday.

Shanghai fourth seed Zverev, who departed the Beijing hardcourts by smashing his racquet, kept his cool this time to defeat on-form Basilashvili 7-5, 6-4 in 92 cagey minutes.

Zverev, who sent down 12 aces, will play Australia’s world-ranked 33 Alex de Minaur next.

De Minaur, 19, defeated France’s Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3 to enhance his growing reputation.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 13:27 IST

tags

more from tennis