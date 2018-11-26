5 interesting things you can do at the Mechuka Festival held in Arunachal Pradesh

The sixth edition of the Mechuka Festival, a 3-day adventure extravaganza organised every year at Mechukha, Arunachal Pradesh took place from November 23-25 this year. The objective of the festival is to promote adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, and is an initiative of the Department of Tourism of Arunachal Pradesh. The festival involves a range of activities for adventure junkies such as propelled glider and micro-light glider rides, aero-modelling, paragliding, trap shooting, mountain biking, river crossing, rappelling, rafting, trekking, zorbing and rock climbing.

About Mechukha

Mechukha can be found on the Northeastern Himalayan range, one of India’s lesser explored travel destinations. The valley is a picture of serenity, with striking waterfalls and grassland slopes all over. One of its landmarks is the Samtem Yongcham monastery, which is on a hill overlooking the valley, and is over 400 years old. The best time to visit Mechukha is post monsoon and in the winter months, between October and March.

Actor Salman Khan, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, had kick started the festival by cycling over the hilly terrains, inaugurating the MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race, which is part of the festival.

Khan is an ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh tourism, and rode for 10-km alongside the two politicians and various other dignitaries.

To promote a State as tourism destination it takes huge amount of investments & efforts because it transforms the economy & lives of the people. @BeingSalmanKhan not only promoted Arunachal Pradesh for free of costs but donated funds. I'm beholden to him for honouring my request pic.twitter.com/k9dafuX4RU — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 23, 2018

There are five different types of adventures that people can take part in during the festival:

Mechukha Bike Downhill Championship 2018

This mountain biking championship in North East India is the first in the region, and the second in the country after the Himalayan Biking Festival in Manali.

Paragliding Accuracy Championship

Pilots get to show their skills in landing and win a trophy in this event, for which the Paragliding Association of Arunachal (PAA) is the partner.

Competitive angling

In this fishing competition, the target species is Trout. All your fishing talents will be used here and there is prize money too if you win.

Mechukha Kayak Challenge 2018

Kayakers from all over India participate in this completion which is organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Water Sports Association.

Endurance ride from Itanagar to Mechukha

This gruelling race covers 730 kms in 7 days beginning from Itanagar till Mechukha Valley.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 14:06 IST