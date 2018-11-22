Make the best of Delhi winter with this guide

The oh-so-famous Dilli ki Sardi has started to set in. One can feel the nip in the air, the happiness that warmth of the winter sun brings, and the romance that cold nights evoke. It’s a great time to head out, and enjoy great food, interesting events or simply a good spot to relax and read your favourite novel. We decided to curate a winter guide specially for you so you don’t miss out on anything.

Paya Nihari at Haji Shabrati Nihari Wale near Jama Masjid. (Shivam Saxena/ HT Photo)

What to eat

Breakfast binge

When it comes to a breakfast binge, no place does it better than Old Delhi. Be it the Bedmi Poori at Shyam Sweets in Chawri Bazaar or the rich Paya Nihari at Haji Shabrati Nihari Wale near Jama Masjid, there is just so much you can have here. Both of these though, are only available for a limited time in the day, so we’d suggest you pick a Sunday morning to enjoy these treats.

Fiery grub at Naraina

Chhole Kulche is great, but Garlic Butter Chhole Kulche is the real deal. Yep, you heard it right. If it’s a fiery and scrumptious meal you’re looking for Kanshi Ram in Block E Naraina is your place to be. The Kulchas are coated in butter and garlic chutney and are served crisp with a tangy portion of chhole.

Winter snaccidents

What is winter without some deep fried snacks to keep you fuelled? Head to Delhi Gate and try the city’s most popular Kachori at Jaipur Namkeen Bhandar. The spot serves great bread pakoras too which are dipped in hot aloo ki subzi. Another great Kachori joint is Fateh ki Kachori on Rajpur Road that you should not miss.

Himalayan evenings at the Tila

Nothing beats the comfort of some Himalayan food when it comes to winter evenings. Head to Majnu ka Tila and try out the shapta, thukpa, and dimsums available here. There are just so many options to choose from here, and the list of hot and delicious food just goes on.

Coastal delights at INA

While hitting a beach isn’t really an option in Delhi, there is always some great costal food that can remind us of our favourite beachy haunts. INA’s Kerala Hotel is one place you shouldn’t miss. They serve great roast crab and their biryani is to die for.

The Surajkund Crafts Mela, held every year in February is a festival that helps recognise and promote traditional art and artists from across the country. (Sarang Gupta/ HT Photo)

Events in town

Delhi Comic Con

The biggest gathering of pop culture fans in the city, the Delhi Comic Con is one event you shouldn’t miss. From cool merchandise to the best of cosplay, performances and food, there is a lot that one can indulge in here. A bonus this year is the appearance of the Night King from Game of Thrones aka Vladimir Furdik.

When: December 7-9

Heartwork tattoo festival

Love to get inked? Then this one is for you. Showcasing some great art, tattooing, music and more, the festival is a great place to meet other artists, interact with bigwigs in the tattoo industry and even book a tattoo appointment. What’s more is that the festival gets some of the legendary artists from around the world to hold seminars and sessions as part of the festival.

When: November 30- December 2

Delhi University fests

From the most energetic star performances packed with a young and lively crowd to sumptuous offerings and fun activities, the Delhi University fests are a must visit. Each fest is like a large scale party and these fests go on throughout the winter months (s o you never get bored!).

Pet Fed Delhi

The one event that unites Delhi’s pet lovers and pet parents alike. This one is all about your pooch, and maybe a bit about you too. There is much to experience here with pet fashion shows, cuddle sessions with puppers and various engaging activities.

When: December 15-16

Republic Day

Everything seems dull in front of the celebrations at Rajpath on Republic Day. Not only can one witness India’s military might through the parades, btu also experience a slice of Indian culture through the tableaus. The chief guest for the upcoming Republic Day in 2019 will be South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Surajkund crafts mela

The Surajkund Crafts Mela, held every year in February is a festival that helps recognise and promote traditional art and artists from across the country. One can shop from the bright and beautifully decorated stalls, enjoy the performances, camel ridea, regional food and activities here.

When: February 1-15

Dilli Haat and its many melas

The Dilli Haat is a no fail option when it comes to all round fun in winters. They host a myriad events throughout winter months, which are great for food, shopping and activities. What’s better is that all of this is priced at rates that won’t make you think twice.

Migratory birds flock to the city during winters and there are quite a few spots where you can catch them too. (HT Photo)

What to do

The hidden lake tour

The smog might be a let down, but if it’s fresh air and great surroundings that you are hunting for, you don’t really need a vacation. Just head to the hidden lakes near Faridabad and enjoy the pristine waters with paddle boarding sessions. There are a lot of walks and tours here that one can be a part of too.

Watch them birds

Migratory birds flock to the city during winters and there are quite a few spots where you can catch them too. From the The Delhi Ridge and Surajpur Bird Sanctuary to Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Sultanpur National Park, Asola Bhatti and Okhla Bird Sanctuary, there are some really great spots where you can go with fellow birdwatchers.

Walk and talk

Great weather demands some strolling around, but couple it with some stories and good food, and nothing comes close. Head out an experience the many food and heritage walks that take place during the winters and you might just learna bit about the city’s rich past too. A must try are the food walks near Jama Masjid!

Shop till you drop

Scoring a deal in the street markets can be a task in summer because of the heat, but winter is a different deal altogether. From Sarojini Nagar and Kamla Nagar to Tibetan market and Lajpat Nagar, there is so much to choose from and so much to shop. So get your bags ready, maybe?

Old school picnics

Winter is a great time to head out with family and friends and just spend a day chilling under the warmth of the winter sun. Read your favourite book, share a meal or just have a good time at spots like Lodhi Garden, India Gate, Safdarjung Tomb or the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 17:37 IST