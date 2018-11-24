Elephant Falls, Police Bazaar and other reasons to visit Shillong

For all you travel enthusiasts out there, the season to visit Shillong is here.

Nestled amid the Garo and Khasi hills, the best time to visit Shillong is during the pleasant weather in the months between September and May. The ‘Scotland of the East’ is blessed with natural beauty and serendipity, offers a wide range of attractions.

It is famous for the popular Elephant Falls, the Shillong Peak, which provide a stunning view of the city. The Mary Help for Christian Cathedral is also another famous tourist attraction in the city.

Adding to the several attractions, the International Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong, is another visual treat for many. But, Police Bazaar beats all the tourist destinations being the one-stop shop for the travel enthusiasts visiting the north-eastern city.

A tourist, Pallabi, visiting the city said, “We have been to the Church, Golf Link, Agri Park and Shillong Peak. We have almost covered all the famous places here. It is an amazing place.”

