Beyoncé and Jay-Z on vacation in Cannes is the best way to see France

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the busiest couple in showbiz, but they sure know how to relax and rejuvenate. On Monday, the singer shared a series of images on Instagram alonside her husband Jay-Z and their eldest child, Blue Ivy as they vacation seaside in Cannes, France. While the entire family, including twins Rumi and Sir, was on the trip, the little ones were kept away from the limelight.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

The couple took a break from their “On The Run II” tour with this small stopover in Cannes. Beyoncé posted this fun Boomerang of her chilling with her husband, just like us lesser mortals. This goes to prove that stars are just like us regular folks when on a vacation.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

They also took a stylish family photo with the three of them in the frame looking happy and relaxed. The couple recently dropped a surprise album Everything Is Love and wrapped a show in Poland. Looking at the photos, it looks like the family is having a rather chill time.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more