Home / Travel / Catalonia, Navarre, Aragon: Germany warns against travel to three coronavirus-hit Spanish regions

Catalonia, Navarre, Aragon: Germany warns against travel to three coronavirus-hit Spanish regions

Germany’s foreign ministry advised the public on Friday against unnecessary tourist trips to the northern Spanish regions of Catalonia, Navarre and Aragon, as concerns grow that travel could bring a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

travel Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:48 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Berlin
People are pictured at Barceloneta beach, after Catalonia's regional authorities announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona, Spain August 2, 2020.
People are pictured at Barceloneta beach, after Catalonia's regional authorities announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona, Spain August 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The Robert Koch Institute, a German public health agency, put the three Spanish regions on its list of high risk locations, meaning people returning to Germany are required either to quarantine for 14 days or present a negative coronavirus test.

With virus numbers ticking up in Germany, fears have grown that tourists returning from destinations experiencing a surge in new cases could spread infection quickly. Germany reported 870 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total since mid-May.

From next week, Germany plans to make coronavirus tests mandatory at airports for all returning holidaymakers from high-risk areas in order to slow the spread of infections.

Tourists wheel luggage down Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Tourists wheel luggage down Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. ( Bloomberg )

The travel warning is the latest blow to Spain’s economy, which is already in a steep recession and depends on tourism for 12.3% of its economic output. Germans made up around 5% of tourists to Catalonia’s main city Barcelona in 2019, according to the city’s tourism activity report.

Germany’s travel warning follows moves by other European countries to restrict travel from Spain, above all Britain, which accounts for the largest share of foreign visitors. It has introduced a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from Spain and recommended against all but essential travel to the Spanish mainland. Norway has also imposed a 10-day quarantine.

France has advised against travel to Catalonia.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

