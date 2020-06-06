Coronavirus crisis: Ireland hopes to restart international travel later in the summer

travel

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:21 IST

Ireland is hopeful that it will be able to resume air travel to other European countries later in the summer, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

Ireland’s prime minister on Friday advised citizens not to book foreign holidays and said the government had no date in mind yet to end its 14-day quarantine for people arriving from abroad.

“I’d encourage people not to go booking flights or anything like that just yet. That would be premature,” Leo Varadkar said, adding that the government was studying the impact of the resumption of flights in other countries.

The government is due to consider whether to extend its 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers, which the Irish airline Ryanair has said is blocking a restart of Irish tourism, on June 18

“The point we’d like to get to later in the year - hopefully later in the summer - is being able to travel point to point from Ireland to other countries where they have successfully suppressed the virus,” Varadkar told Virgin Media TV.

“That’s a bit away yet,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

