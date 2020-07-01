e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Czech, please! At 500-metre table, Prague citizens see coronavirus out with dinner at Charles Bridge

Czech, please! At 500-metre table, Prague citizens see coronavirus out with dinner at Charles Bridge

On the eve of the easing of yet more restrictions imposed since March to curb the spread of the COVID-19 illness, people filled the bridge, a landmark that runs between historic Prague quarters on the banks of the Vltava river.

travel Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:23 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Prague
Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020.
Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Seated around a 500-metre-long table covered with white cloth, Prague citizens gathered on the medieval Charles Bridge on Tuesday to say goodbye to the new coronavirus epidemic. On the eve of the easing of yet more restrictions imposed since March to curb the spread of the COVID-19 illness, people filled the bridge, a landmark that runs between historic Prague quarters on the banks of the Vltava river.

“The bridge is a good metaphor, different people can gather,” said Ondrej Kobza, who organised the event.

Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020.
Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. ( REUTERS )

The event “is a kind of celebration, to show that we are not afraid, that we go out and we won’t be stuck at home,” he said, noting that the dinner was only possible because there were hardly any tourists now.

Organizers prepare a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020.
Organizers prepare a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. ( REUTERS )

The guests were invited to share among themselves the meals and drinks they brought.

Acrobats perform as residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020.
Acrobats perform as residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. ( REUTERS )

The Czech Republic was among the first to implement tough restrictions designed to curb the coronavirus in mid-March. As of June 30, the country of 10.7 million reported 11,895 cases and 349 deaths connected to the illness, many fewer than many of its Western peers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
17 injured in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite power plant boiler explosion: Report
17 injured in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite power plant boiler explosion: Report
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
‘Steady improvement’: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60%
‘Steady improvement’: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nears 60%
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘Initially thought it’s a simple flu’: Nurses to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
New ‘pandemic virus’ in China raises alarm, St Stephen’s may drop written test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In