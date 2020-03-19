El Paso zoo, Van Gogh Museum and more: Virtual travel in the time of lockdown
Postponing that well-earned trip enjoy seem to be the only option but don’t be dejected all’s not over yet. Enjoying a virtual travel experience from the confines of your home could be an option.travel Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:30 IST
A viral pandemic is sure to leave people with vacation plans disheartened as governments across the world impose travel restrictions and stay-at-home advisories.
Social media has a lot of options for you to satiate your vacation-hungry soul and its travel cravings with an array of perfect locations and hi-tech photos.
Visit global museums
Through Google Arts & Culture, you can enjoy an excursion to exhibitions. All you need is strong internet connectivity.
The platform has access to more than 500 museums and galleries across the world that include New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, South Korea’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the National Gallery in London, Paris’ Musée d’Orsay and the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
‘I think it’s really touching that Vincent painted this work for his nephew. I also made a painting for my nephew. He was born prematurely and looked a bit like a peanut; in my painting, a peanut breaks open and two little legs emerge. The painting now hangs in my sister’s bedroom – she loves it’, said Jorgia from New York. What does Vincent’s Almond Blossom mean to you? 🌻 Vincent van Gogh, Almond Blossom (1890) #vangoghmoves #vincentvangogh #vangoghmuseum #amsterdam #vangogh #art
Go inside our conservation studio with Henri Rousseau's "The Sleeping Gypsy" to see how the painting’s first major restoration in nearly a century reveals it anew. Before the iconic painting came to MoMA in 1939, it was missing for decades. Hear that story as well as what happened when it came to the conservation studio for inspection in 2019, after being on view, nearly continually, for 80 years. "It’s a magical environment you could picture yourself in," our paintings conservator Michael Duffy ruminated when asked about his months spent working on the storied painting. "As long as you’re not afraid of large animals coming up in the night. Watch more at link in bio. #MuseumFromHome
Zoo trip
The El Paso Zoo provides the option of Zoo Cams that will take you through an exclusive trip to get an “inside peek” at the animals in their habitats. You can just go ahead and see a giraffe and an orangutan.
Podcasts for the imagery-filled travel
The David Zwirner Gallery has several podcasts with popular artistes lending their voices to the trip in New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong. The institute is also coming up with viewing rooms, which are online exhibition spaces.
Live concerts
The Seattle Symphony provides live broadcasts of its performances on its YouTube channel. Experience the grand concerts in the comfort of your home by plugging in your headphones.
Virtual reality
If you are in possession of a virtual reality (VR) headset, then you can use it for interactive experiences other than playing video games. The virtual reality industry brought about a lot of interesting changes in the travel industry, offering users a 360 degree view of a locale even before visiting it.