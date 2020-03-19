El Paso zoo, Van Gogh Museum and more: Virtual travel in the time of lockdown

A viral pandemic is sure to leave people with vacation plans disheartened as governments across the world impose travel restrictions and stay-at-home advisories.

Postponing that well-earned trip enjoy seem to be the only option but don’t be dejected all’s not over yet. Enjoying a virtual travel experience from the confines of your home could be an option.

Social media has a lot of options for you to satiate your vacation-hungry soul and its travel cravings with an array of perfect locations and hi-tech photos.

Visit global museums

Through Google Arts & Culture, you can enjoy an excursion to exhibitions. All you need is strong internet connectivity.

The platform has access to more than 500 museums and galleries across the world that include New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, South Korea’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, the National Gallery in London, Paris’ Musée d’Orsay and the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

Zoo trip

The El Paso Zoo provides the option of Zoo Cams that will take you through an exclusive trip to get an “inside peek” at the animals in their habitats. You can just go ahead and see a giraffe and an orangutan.

Podcasts for the imagery-filled travel

The David Zwirner Gallery has several podcasts with popular artistes lending their voices to the trip in New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong. The institute is also coming up with viewing rooms, which are online exhibition spaces.

Live concerts

The Seattle Symphony provides live broadcasts of its performances on its YouTube channel. Experience the grand concerts in the comfort of your home by plugging in your headphones.

Virtual reality

If you are in possession of a virtual reality (VR) headset, then you can use it for interactive experiences other than playing video games. The virtual reality industry brought about a lot of interesting changes in the travel industry, offering users a 360 degree view of a locale even before visiting it.

