Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kartik Aaryan : Celebs travel throwback snaps are a proof how much they miss travelling 

Taking to social media, these celebrities are sharing their travel throwback pictures with captions that would make us feel what they are feeling at the moment.

travel Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:21 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her beach vacation picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and captioned it, “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are!#TakeMeBack.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her beach vacation picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and captioned it, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are!#TakeMeBack."(Instagram)
         

Travelling will be the last thing on our mind amid this global pandemic. We all are confined to our homes to save ourselves from the virus that has costed several lives and impacted the economy. And for those who loved travelling and exploring places around the world, this period seems to the saddest time in their life. While our celebrities are finding ways and means to keep themselves engaged at home by cooking, gardening or even playing exciting games with family members and kids, it seems some of them are struck by wanderlust and missing the places they traveled in the past. Taking to social media, these celebrities are sharing their travel throwback pictures with captions that would make us feel what they are feeling at the moment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her beach vacation picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and captioned it, “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are!#TakeMeBack.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback picture from a yacht and wrote, “Udein jab jab Zulfein meri, You can Lockdown a Man, You cant Lockdown his Hair.”

 

Actor Neha Sharma too shared a throwback picture of her Thailand vacation and wrote, “#throwbackthursday coz you need a reason to post your travel photos.”

 

Actor Karan Tacker shared his beach vacation picture and captioned it, “travel to a beach be my Monday motivation!! Chalo tamboo lagaye!”

 

Actor Mouni Roy too shared a throwback selfie from her beach vacay and wrote, “Along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust ...(stories in my head to the rescue some days).”

 

