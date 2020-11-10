Katrina Kaif paints our mid-week blues in rainbow hues and her bikini pictures from the Maldives are proof

travel

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:53 IST

Just when we thought that there was no cure for our drooping mid-week mood, Katrina Kaif flooded the Internet with her bikini pictures from the Maldives and we don’t know whether to be grateful or jealous. Reason being, Katrina is off to shoot in the Maldives and her sunkissed bikini pictures from the beach are giving us major travel FOMO.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the Bollywood diva shared two pictures featuring her in a bikini with white base and sporting rainbow stripes. Katrina teamed it with a short fuchsia pink skirt to add a pop of the missing colour as she posed in the backdrop of the turquoise ocean waves and azure blue sky.

Leaving her mid-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, so that they talk with the sea breeze, Katrina wore a dab of luscious pink lipgloss as the sun filter highlighted her cheeks. She shared in the caption, “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful (sic).”

Quick to respond, Alia Bhatt commented, “Beautyyyyyy (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis. The picture instantly garnered over 2.2 million likes while still going strong on the photo-sharing app.

Alia Bhatt’s comment on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram pictures ( Instagram/katrinakaif )

Earlier, Katrina had shared a picture from the airport which featured her dressed in full PPE kit from head to toe with a face shield, a mask and her personal protective equipment. While she posted it from the Mumbai airport, she left fans speculating as she did not disclose her destination.

In another post, Katrina revealed about returning to work after months of coronavirus lockdown with sister Isabelle Kaif.

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, which also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will reportedly release in 2021.

