Lunch date ready or beach? Katrina Kaif’s sunny-spring fashion in yellow mini dress will make you believe summer is here to stay

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:49 IST

Finally stepping out of her house after months of coronavirus lockdown with sister Isabelle Kaif, Phone Bhoot actor Katrina Kaif marked a return to work but not without glam. Spreading happiness, optimism and sunshiny vibes as she resumed work after Covid-19 quarantine, Katrina shared a picture of her work fashion which is enough to make one believe that summer is here to stay. Not that we are complaining.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Tinsel Town diva shared a picture featuring her in a dainty yellow mini dress and adding to the oomph factor by wearing her radiant smile. The yellow broderie anglaise sundress featured intricate floral cut-out details and a wide square neckline with puffed sleeves.

The frills on the hem of the dress amped up the summery vibe and the body-hugging silhouette, cinched at the waist with a broad yellow belt, accentuated her frame. Opting for a no-accessory look, Katrina left her tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Going for a dewy makeup, the actor wore a pink lip tint, mascara-clad eyelashes, dark eyeshadow, on-fleek brows, rosy blushed cheeks and a beaming highlighter. The look is perfect for a lunch date with friends or a beachy vacation.

Posing while sitting on a flight of stairs, Katrina expressed in the caption, “Mood sooo happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday ....( missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is)” sic.

Recently, Katrina had shared a picture from the airport which featured her dressed in full PPE kit from head to toe with a face shield, a mask and her personal protective equipment. While she posted it from the Mumbai airport, she left fans speculating as she did not disclose her destination.

Safe to say, Katrina will now be shooting for her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, which also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will reportedly release in 2021.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter