Norway adds Italy and Slovenia to 10-day Covid-19 quarantine list

Restrictions will also apply to the Vatican and San Marino, but will be eased for those coming from Cyprus and six regions of Sweden and one in Denmark, the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.

travel Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:29 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Oslo, Norway
Bryggen, Bergen, Norway (Represetational)
Bryggen, Bergen, Norway (Represetational)(Unsplash)
         

Norway said on Thursday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Italy and Slovenia from Sept. 5 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in those countries.



To try to prevent a domestic resurgence of the coronavirus, Norway quarantines all travellers from countries with more than 20 confirmed new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population during the past two weeks.

It also advises Norwegians against travelling to those nations.

With its latest additions to the list, Norway will be restricting travel from most countries, only allowing quarantine-free travel from EU countries Hungary, Slovakia, Finland, Cyprus and the Baltic states and parts of Denmark and Sweden.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Russia reiterates it won't supply arms to Pakistan
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not 'credible'
'Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation': S Jaishankar
'India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine', says PM Modi at US-India summit
Don't meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says 'India capable of handling two-front threat'
Galaxy A71's new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan's rescue! [SPONSORED]
