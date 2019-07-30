Not everything in your room is a part of the deal

travel

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:30 IST

What happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas but in case it’s Bali then it ends up getting viral on social media. The video of a group of Indian tourists being searched and shamed by the staff of a hotel to recover items that were stolen from the room at hotel in Bali is widely being circulated.

The video showed the group caught with various items from the room including soap dispenser, hangers, earthen pots and even a hair dryer. Even though this video caught the eyeballs, but hotel rooms which are equipped with fanciest accessories and equipments are often targets of theft.

READ MORE: Indian family steals from hotel, gets busted. Video sparks Twitter outrage

A spokesperson from Hyatt Regency Delhi says, “Surprisingly last year the most stolen item from rooms were torches that were kept for the safety of residents, in case of an emergency evacuation. As a result it had to be fixed in a way that it could not be stolen. There have even been cases of the telephone being taken away. The most commonly stolen item that does not come along with a room booking and are a property of the hotel includes hangers, bath towels, hair dryers, cups and saucers.”

Fruits baskets , bed linen and expensive amenity bowls are stolen theft by residents. The cost of stolen items becomes too big and hotels end up employing new ways to ensure things stay behind in the room.

Chef Nishant Choubey says, “Hotels regularly suffer losses due to such kind of thefts. Apart from the towels, hairdryers, some of the commonly stolen items include expensive baskets used for keeping fruits, amenity bowls and ashtrays. These are made especially for that particular room and are expensive. What I saw was guests would take away specially sourced umbrellas with the brand name ot label on it. And often to deal with such guests, the hotel would start replacing these artifacts with cheaper versions in rooms of repeat offenders.”

Many celebrities tweeted about this incident and actor Gul Panag shared her experience through a series of tweets on such incidents of theft that she witnessed while interning at a hotel. One of the tweets read, “… a hotel during routine repairs, found the carpet under the bed missing. It had been cut out. Over the next few weeks many such rooms were found . On checking, it was found that one particular crew member over a 6-7 month period had stayed in each such room.”

Allowed to take

1) Dental kit

2) Small tubes of bath gel, conditioner, shower caps

3) Ear buds

4) Slippers

5) Laundry Bag

Not allowed to take

1) Hair dryer

2) Telephone

3) Bathrobe

4) Towel

5) Hangers

6) Fruit bowls, cups, kettle, mugs

7) Ashtray

8) Miniatures and paintings for room decor

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:30 IST