Indian family steals from hotel, gets busted. Video sparks Twitter outrage

In the video, the hotel staff members are seen rifling through the family’s luggage and discovering some stolen item in almost every baggage.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
The video is being shared across different social media platforms. (Twitter/@rananth)

A video of an Indian family being shamed by the staff of a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, has now gone viral on social media.The clip, which captures an embarrassing moment for the country, has sparked outrage among people.

The video, which is now being shared by many - especially on Twitter – shows the family getting busted for stealing accessories from the hotel. In the video, the hotel staff members are seen rifling through the family’s luggage and discovering some stolen item in almost every baggage. It includes things like mirror, hanger, artifacts, soap dispenser, and hairdryer.

The conversation heard in the video indicates that the Indian family had failed to impress the hotel staff with their behaviour earlier. And, their manner changed when they got busted. At one point, in the clip, a woman is even heard requesting the hotel management to not call the police and offers to pay for the items they stole.

The video sparked an outrage among people with many criticizing the family for shaming India abroad. Here’s how people reacted, including actress Mini Mathur.

Just a few days back, business tycoon Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share a notice he came across a hotel in Switzerland. It was specially addressed to Indian travellers and asked them to follow certain rules.Take a look at his tweet:

What do you think of this incident?

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 12:42 IST

