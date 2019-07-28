Indian family steals from hotel, gets busted. Video sparks Twitter outrage

A video of an Indian family being shamed by the staff of a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, has now gone viral on social media.The clip, which captures an embarrassing moment for the country, has sparked outrage among people.

The video, which is now being shared by many - especially on Twitter – shows the family getting busted for stealing accessories from the hotel. In the video, the hotel staff members are seen rifling through the family’s luggage and discovering some stolen item in almost every baggage. It includes things like mirror, hanger, artifacts, soap dispenser, and hairdryer.

The conversation heard in the video indicates that the Indian family had failed to impress the hotel staff with their behaviour earlier. And, their manner changed when they got busted. At one point, in the clip, a woman is even heard requesting the hotel management to not call the police and offers to pay for the items they stole.

Indian tourists caught with items picked from hotel room - this is how our #tourists defame the country when they go to another country! #Shame #travel pic.twitter.com/PGA2DQf1er — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 27, 2019

The video sparked an outrage among people with many criticizing the family for shaming India abroad. Here’s how people reacted, including actress Mini Mathur.

The worst example of entitled indian travellers who are a disgrace to the image of our country. Casually stealing hand washes, room artefacts, hair dryers from a hotel room in Bali. And the uncle pawing the hotel person at the end is just 🤮 pic.twitter.com/UONwWCKmUq — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) July 27, 2019

This is exactly the reason why Indian railways had the foresight to attach a toilet mug to a chain.



But there is still theft of blankets and pillows taking place.@acjoshi knows best. — Halwa-e-Hind (@e_halwa) July 27, 2019

True - there should be a mark made by foreign officials in such passport & once they enter India, cancel the passport in the immigration & never give them one for next 25yrs ... — Raji Iyer 🇮🇳 🙏 (@Raji_Iyer112) July 27, 2019

What a shame .. dont understand what do they get by stealing hotel items ? if they can afford a holiday outside India then i am sure they can easily afford them .. then what makes them to steal these things ? Just for fun ? For sure their passports should be cancelled 🤬 — Crime Master Gogo 2.0😎 (@Aaila_GOGO) July 27, 2019

It’s an real disgrace to all the Indians — Rajesh yadav (@rajeshasli) July 27, 2019

Just a few days back, business tycoon Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share a notice he came across a hotel in Switzerland. It was specially addressed to Indian travellers and asked them to follow certain rules.Take a look at his tweet:

Reading this notice I felt angry, humiliated and wanted to protest.

But a realisation dawned that we as tourists are loud, rude, not culturally sensitive. With India becoming an international power, our tourists are our best global ambassadors. Let’s work on changing our image! pic.twitter.com/7R4ZrZIXKi — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 22, 2019

What do you think of this incident?

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 12:42 IST