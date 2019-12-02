Planning to pop the question? Here are tips to make it a memorable experience for your special someone.

travel

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:59 IST

Marriages are not just about finding perfect, flawless partners who check all the boxes on the physical attractiveness and financial prospects fronts but also the ones who prove to have a kind heart. The real challenge thus does not lie in finding a partner with absolute qualities but one that enrich your life over the years. After all, marriages are relationships built on trust, and mutual respect which grow according to what you put into it.

There is no denying that a proposal is a special moment that you want to make a fond memory of, the kind you want to inspire your children and your grandchildren with. While there are umpteen romantic ways to propose, the definition of romance is different for every couple. Needless to say, the expectation of your beloved’s answer and their reaction to the question is as exciting as it is unnerving.

If you’re planning to pop the proverbial question, here’s a list of some of the most romantic ways to propose to your significant other and soon-to-be life partner.

Choreograph a cinematic proposal:

If you share a common love for films, do it the classic filmy way with a song and dance routine in place. You can also plan an open-air beach movie night and find a cutesy way to pop the question with only the starlit sky, gentle waves and soft breeze to give you company. Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa in Maldives, popular for destination weddings and pre-wedding shoots, is an apt setting to hear a yes to your romantic proposal. No one can say no to an expression of love in scenic locales. Even mountain lovers can take a break from the peak views and make a sweet memory on the beach.

Extraordinary proposal for that extraordinary love:

Create your own #itsayes moment, in the most unique way, by adding a hint of adventure to it, if you and your partner love something out of the ordinary. Take your romance to an adventurous dive into the turquoise blue waters and pop the question with thousands of vibrant, multicoloured fish whirling around you. Get your diving instructor to capture the underwater proposal for you!

Seal the deal in the picturesque Himalayas:

If you and your partner are both adrenaline junkies, and don’t mind roughing it out a bit, then seal the deal by planning the grand proposal in a picturesque Himalayan locale. With gurgling streams, and green patches of forest with a backdrop of the mighty snow-capped Himalayan peaks, this one’s definitely going to be a special one. Make it a picture-perfect moment by cuddling closer in the chilly weather. One of the places you can visit is The Postcard Hotel, Dewa, Bhutan, a newly-opened property in the lap of nature where you can hear the sound of silence. Its location also ensures that you put those muscles to task and inspire each other towards a healthier future too.

Make it a fairy-tale affair:

For the perfect fairy-tale proposal, ask your bae to marry you amid the magical green woods in Kaziranga National Park or a scenic bird sanctuary. Arrange for a little wine and dine scene, amid the greens with some flowers and candles; it’s cheesy but cute and romantic all the way!

For the heritage lovers:

Udaipur is all about its lakes and its romantic sunsets. Drive down to this city with an old-world charm and pop the question at an opportune moment. On your way back, choose to make a stop at Jodhpur, the blue city part lost in time, part modern with its new-age cafes located in the city and the Mehrangarh Fort. The drive down from Udaipur to Jodhpur also has tourist options like Kumbhalgarh Fort, Ranakpur Jain Temple, Dilwara Temples and Haldighati. A relaxed trip should be no more than week-long vacay.

However, if you have lesser time on hand or are saving up your leaves for a future event, then make it a weekend getaway to the Jaipur City Palace, where a part of the 300-year-old establishment, home to Jaipur’s royal family, has been listed as a bookable property on Airbnb. This also makes Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh the first royal to offer a stay at his palace on the platform.

If you have an extra day in hand, stop by in one of the havelis in Mandawa, also located in Rajasthan, that’s known for its fresco paintings that add character to the properties.

For the art and architecture lovers:

From visiting historical temples belonging to the Chola Kingdom and after in Southern India, to visiting monolithic sculptures and monuments in Hampi and appreciating the progressive art in Khajuraho, this one’s a different take a trip for a proposal albeit a special one that will give you several insta-worthy moments and a commitment from your special someone. Voila!

Pick a proposal destination symbolic of your intercultural union:

Anchored at the edge of Europe and Asia, Istanbul makes for a perfect destination that symbolises the union of two cultures. And if you’re one of those couples who had to strive to make this intercultural union happen, then what better place than the shore of Bosphorus strait. Bend the knee, pop the question and sweep your sweetheart off her feet. Do not forget to celebrate the union at the historical Shangri-La Bosphorus, right at the shore, with some champagne and a romantic dinner.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter