Sabarimala temple to be opened for devotees during during the Malayalam month of Thulam

A virtual queue portal for the booking of darshans at the temple has been opened for the public as Sabarimala temple opens from October 16 during Thulam

travel Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India]
Sabarimala temple to be opened from October 16 for devotees during Thulam
Sabarimala temple to be opened from October 16 for devotees during Thulam(Twitter/Sham_Gupta007)
         

The Sabarimala temple will be opened for devotees for five days starting from Friday during the Malayalam month of Thulam amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), only 250 people will be allowed to visit on a single day and booking will be done on a first come first serve basis. A virtual queue portal for the booking of darshans at the temple has been opened for the public.

A COVID-19-negative certificate will be mandatory and pilgrims will be required to take the test 48 hours before reaching Pamba. Those arriving without the certificate will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at the base camp at Nilackal. Special showers are arranged for bathing and devotees will not be allowed to bathe in the Pampa river.

The TBD also informed that toilet and bathroom facilities have been set up at Pampa, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam, and sanitisers, soap and water have been arranged at various points.

Devotees will ascend and descend through the Swami Ayyappan Road and special marks have been put in place for devotees to perform darshan at Sannidhanam in accordance with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

There will be no accommodation for devotees at Sabarimala. In addition to the regular poojas, Udayasthamana poojas and Padi poojas will also be held, the TDB said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

