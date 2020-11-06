e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / UK imposes 14 days of self-quarantine for people arriving from Denmark

UK imposes 14 days of self-quarantine for people arriving from Denmark

From November 6, people arriving in the United Kingdom from Denmark will have to self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases

travel Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Reuters | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Reuters
UK asks people arriving from Denmark to self-isolate
UK asks people arriving from Denmark to self-isolate(Twitter/SimplexityTM)
         

The United Kingdom’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday that people arriving in the country from Denmark will need to self-isolate for 14 days, starting on Nov. 6, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have taken the swift decision to urgently remove Denmark from the government’s travel corridor list,” Shapps said in a statement.

On Thursday, Britain also removed Germany and Sweden from its list of countries where travellers would not have to quarantine on arrival in England.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
CBI handicapped in 7 states: Here’s what it means, why it happened
CBI handicapped in 7 states: Here’s what it means, why it happened
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca’s hopes
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca’s hopes
Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways
Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways
IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara
IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In