World Tourism Day 2020: Quotes, FB statuses and WhatsApp messages to ignite your travel spark

Celebrated annually across the world on September 27, this year World Tourism Day is more relevant as it addresses the importance of tourism sector in providing jobs and opportunities, mostly for women and youth, in rural as well as big cities amid the Covid-19. The day also highlights the unique role of tourism sector in preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world apart from being a leading employer and economic pillar.

Countries across the world are depending on the tourism sector like never before to drive recovery, after bearing a heavy blow on their economy courtesy the Covid-19 pandemic. The theme for World Tourism Day 2020 is “Tourism and Rural Development” as domestic tourism is expected to return before international tourism, according to United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s foresight.

As we gear up to raise awareness about this UN day, check out these travel-inspiring quotes, slogans, pictures, FB and WhatsApp messages that will make you want to explore the cultural diversity around:

Quote 1:

“Still round the corner, there may wait, a new road or a secret gate.” – J. R. R. Tolkien
Quote 2:

“This is your planet. You really should come see it sometime.” – G Adventures
Quote 3:

“To move, to breathe, to fly, to float, To gain all while you give, To roam the roads of lands remote: To travel is to live.” – Hans Christian Andersen
Quote 4:

“Travel not to escape life, but so life doesn’t escape you.” – Unknown
Quote 5:

“‘I’m bored’ is a useless thing to say. You live in a great, big, vast world that you’ve seen non-percent of.” – Louis C.K.
Quote 6:

“Travelling tends to magnify all human emotions.” – Peter Hoeg
Quote 7:

“Time flies. It’s up to you to be the navigator.” – Robert Orben
Quote 8:

“Travel expands the mind and fills the gap.” – Sheda Savage
Quote 9:

“We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfilment.” – Hilaire Belloc
Quote 10:

“To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.” - Aldous Huxley
With the lockdown lifting up in various places, people have already started out with their bucket list and we don’t blame them.

