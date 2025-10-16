‘No farewell, no recognition’: Delhi woman shares why she left her job after 1.5 years

A woman’s candid post about quitting her job after feeling underappreciated has gone viral, sparking a discussion about workplace recognition and employee morale. The woman worked as an Advanced Assurance Associate at EY.(Unsplash/Representational image)

In her LinkedIn post, the woman, who worked as an Advanced Assurance Associate for over a year at the firm, reflected on her final day at the company, calling it “one of the saddest days”. “Not because I was leaving the organisation. But because I didn’t feel appreciated enough for my efforts,” she said.

She added, “Days and nights of meeting deadlines, even working when sick, 1.5 years of dedication. And yet, there was no formal acknowledgement or farewell. It made me realise how replaceable you can feel in big corporate structures, while it may not hold true for all teams or companies.”

She further said that appreciation at work goes a long way in shaping an employee’s experience. “A little appreciation I believe goes a really long way & that’s what makes your experience memorable and not the extra hours you could charge on your timesheet.”

She concluded her post saying, “That day, I felt I took the right decision. What I learned was - it’s crucial to recognise how important you make people feel at workplaces. To everyone who feels their efforts are overlooked, just know that they matter even if they go unnoticed sometimes.”

(Also Read: ‘No husband, no family inheritance’: Indian founder in Scotland buys her first home, wins praise)

Social media reactions

The post has gone viral, with many users sharing similar experiences.

“Acknowledgement/appreciation is rare in Big 4s, but a farewell is something which every team should offer. At least my team was considerate enough to do it (though they could have done better),” one user wrote.

“This is such a crucial realization. It's truly sad when dedication and sacrifice go completely unacknowledged. The lesson you learned that recognition is more valuable than any billable hour is something every leader needs to understand. I'm glad you took the right decision for yourself,” commented another.

“I feel this deeply. Feeling appreciated at work is so important sometimes small gestures make all the difference. Glad you took the step that felt right for you,” wrote a third user.