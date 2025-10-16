‘No husband, no family inheritance’: Indian founder in Scotland buys her first home, wins praise

A British-Indian woman living in Scotland has captured widespread attention online after sharing a powerful post about becoming the first woman in her family to buy a home without a partner or financial help from family. Sadekar said that at 34, she “built a life from scratch". (X/@scottishladki_)

Taking to X, Aakanksha Sadekar, the founder of RA Health Innovations Ltd, a health-focused company based in the UK, wrote, “Reminding myself today: I am the first woman in my entire family line to buy a house without a partner.” She went on to describe her journey of self-reliance and determination, adding, “No waiting for a husband’s approval. No cushioning from family inheritance. No ‘beta, shaadi ke baad sab ho jaayega.’”

Sadekar said that at 34, she “built a life from scratch. Brick by brick. Decision by decision. Not luck, not hand-me-downs but sheer graft, my education, and my refusal to wait politely for permission.”

“Some people call it ‘privilege’. I call it the privilege I earned. Because dreaming, in my world, wasn’t free. It was fought for,” she wrote.

Speaking to HT.com, Sadekar said she is a British-Indian entrepreneur who lived in India from 2015 to 2022. She is currently building India’s first digital palliative care–focused company, called EkaantCare.

“EkaantCare was born from watching my grandmother suffer and my mother turn our home into a palliative care centre. Today, our free WhatsApp bot makes sure no family has to walk that journey alone,” she told HT.com.

How did social media react?

The post, which included images of her new house, has drawn widespread praise online.

“Many many congratulations to you, Aakanksha. I am sure the feeling must be amazing. Kudos to you for achieving all this on you own. Keep growing,” commented one user.

“Congratulations! I bought my first house with my first job. Hung on tenaciously to the first job till i finished my EMIs and got full possession. Best feeling in the world. Yours look so lovely ! Kudos,” shared another.

“You're success is a beacon of hope for all struggling young women out there. Congrats,” expressed a third user.

“Congratulations! Every woman should have her own house, which she has built on her own merit, without the finances of parents and husband. Even if it's a one bedroom apartment, small house, just her own home,” wrote another.