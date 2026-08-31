1 lakh salary in Bengaluru vs Delhi-NCR: Techie explains why ‘same pay’ may not mean same savings

A higher salary in Bengaluru may look attractive on paper, but does it necessarily translate into better savings? A techie has sparked a discussion online after breaking down the cost of relocating to India’s IT hub, arguing that higher rent, travel and everyday expenses can significantly reduce the financial advantage of a bigger pay package.

A techie said Bengaluru’s higher salaries were often offset by costly rent, travel and everyday living expenses. (Instagram/sumitafteroffice)

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(Also read: Techie lands in Bengaluru from US via Amsterdam, calls out Delta, KLM over missing bag)

Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Sumit shared a video explaining why professionals living in Delhi, Noida or other cities should consider more than just the salary figure before accepting a job in Bengaluru.

Higher salary, higher expenses

"If you think in Bengaluru the salary is very good, then just hear me out. If you are living in Delhi, Noida or any other region of India part and you are thinking to move out from that region to Bengaluru for a good amount of salary, the salary is good there, but the cost of living is very high. Rent is very high, travel expenses are very high. You might have to come back to your family very frequently, so you just have one option: to take a flight. And flight is also very expensive these days. For a round trip you might have to spend 20,000. Including rent, food, and travel expenses there itself, it will cost you around 10 lakh of rupees in a year. And even if you will get 10 lakh of rupees more in your package in Bengaluru, and you are living in Delhi with your family, then you will not be able to save that much amount of money because eventually you will spend 10 lakh of rupees in an year there itself."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption comparing a ₹1 lakh monthly salary in Bengaluru with Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption comparing a ₹1 lakh monthly salary in Bengaluru with Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. {{/usCountry}}

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" ₹1 Lakh salary in Bangalore vs Delhi vs Noida vs Gurgaon. Is ₹1 lakh salary really worth the same in every city? Your salary may be the same, but rent, food, transportation, lifestyle and monthly expenses can completely change how much you actually save. In this video, I compare the cost of living and potential savings on a ₹1 lakh monthly salary across Bangalore, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. If you’re planning to switch jobs, relocate for work, negotiate your salary or choose between cities, this comparison can help you think beyond just CTC."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post drew reactions from users who weighed Bengaluru’s career opportunities against its living costs. One person wrote, "Same salary, completely different lifestyle." Another commented, "Delhi-NCR looks better for savings in many cases."

A third user said, "Bengaluru opportunities are great, but so are the expenses." Echoing the argument made in the video, another simply wrote, "This is true."

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(Also read: ₹1.8 lakh/month says ICU emergency exposed his financial reality: 'That night broke me'">Bengaluru techie earning ₹1.8 lakh/month says ICU emergency exposed his financial reality: 'That night broke me')

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)