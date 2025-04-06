10 funniest signs from the ‘Hand Off’ protests against Elon Musk and Donald Trump

On Saturday, around half a million Americans participated in a series of nationwide protests against Donald Trump. Known as the "Hands Off!" demonstrations, the protests saw over 500,000 Americans take the streets with signs and placards targeting President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). A sign at one of the Hands Off! protests that took place across the US(X/@HannaBec)

These protests were organized by a coalition of advocacy groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and election activists. The protesters voiced opposition to the administration's aggressive cost-cutting measures, which included mass layoffs of federal workers, the closure of Social Security Administration field offices, and attempts to dismantle the Department of Education. Additionally, concerns were raised about attacks on LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights, climate policy rollbacks, and the defunding of essential social services like Medicaid and Social Security.

The Hands Off protests took place in major US cities like Washington, DC, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle and many more. Musk, as head of DOGE and one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, became the target of huge backlash, particularly for his role in federal job cuts.

Protestors voiced their disappointment with the Trump administration using a range of funny, insightful and clever protest signs.

Here is a look at the 10 funniest signs from the Hands Off protests:

“They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats?” Strike that. According to several protestors, they are actually eating the checks and balances. Demonstrators turned Trump’s baseless claims about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets on their head, flipping the narrative into a biting critique of his administration.

Trump’s cabinet did not go unnoticed or uncriticised at these rallies.

Don’t tax the penguins, please. This sign took a not-so-subtle dig at Trump imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands near Antarctica.

And this one simply read: Orange Lies Matter.

This wordplay

The sky-high cost of eggs was another issue addressed at the protests

Americans took to the streets to apologise for their leaders

Things are so bad that even the introverts stepped out

Remember when Vice President JD Vance called Kamala Harris and other Democrats "a bunch of childless cat ladies miserable at their own lives”?

And finally, this gem from a pet pooch that attended one of the protests