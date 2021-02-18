100-year-old woman’s 5 quirky life lessons are worth following. Watch
A video of a 100-year-old woman sharing quirky yet meaningful life lessons has captured the attention of netizens. There is a possibility that her tips on how to live one’s life may impress you too, alongside it may also leave you giggling.
Shared on official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, the video showcases Leonora Raymond. “100-year young Leonora Raymond gives you her profoundly quirky life advice,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
The video opens to show Raymond in a printed dress and a hat. As the video progresses, texts appear on the screen detailing the life lessons. Take a look at the clip to see what she has to share:
Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 56,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Most shared how her lessons are valuable. A few also wrote that the video made them happy.
“This video made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ohh Yes... She is so right,” shared another. “Absolutely wonderful,” added a third. "She puts a smile on my face," expressed a fourth.
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old girl swims 36 km in Arabian Sea to promote autism awareness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100-year-old woman’s 5 quirky life lessons are worth following. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog trapped in middle of frozen lake in Texas’ Odessa rescued. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dream come true’: Terminally-ill 10-year-old boy joins police force in Ukraine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RCB beats CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell, bidding war sparks meme fest on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gets trapped under moving train in Haryana. Watch how she escapes unhurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DIY education: Teacher creates TV classes for inmates in Greece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Million-year-old Siberian mammoth teeth yield oldest DNA ever recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens sink in nostalgia as Courteney Cox plays 'Friends' theme song on piano
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amul doodle features Pawri Horai Hai girl having some ‘pav tea’. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat gains ‘angel wings’ after saving human siblings from poisonous snake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas residents rescue thousands of sea turtles stunned by severe cold. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video captures mesmerising beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox