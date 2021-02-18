100-year-old woman’s 5 quirky life lessons are worth following. Watch

A video of a 100-year-old woman sharing quirky yet meaningful life lessons has captured the attention of netizens. There is a possibility that her tips on how to live one’s life may impress you too, alongside it may also leave you giggling.

Shared on official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, the video showcases Leonora Raymond. “100-year young Leonora Raymond gives you her profoundly quirky life advice,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The video opens to show Raymond in a printed dress and a hat. As the video progresses, texts appear on the screen detailing the life lessons. Take a look at the clip to see what she has to share:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 56,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Most shared how her lessons are valuable. A few also wrote that the video made them happy.

“This video made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ohh Yes... She is so right,” shared another. “Absolutely wonderful,” added a third. "She puts a smile on my face," expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

