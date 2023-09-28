10-year-old Malaysian girl sets chess record blindfolded, arranges pieces in 45.72 seconds

It’s quite a task to place 32 pieces on a chessboard with precision, but a girl from Malaysia did this blindfolded and that too in record time. Punithamalar Rajashekar, 10, successfully arranged a chessboard blindfolded in just 45.72 seconds. This earned her a Guinness World Record title for the ‘fastest time to arrange a chess set blindfolded’.

Punithamalar Rajashekar placing pieces on chessboard. (YouTube/GWR KIDS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajashekar was inspired to attempt this world record after watching a documentary about remarkable human achievements, reported Guinness World Records.

“Seeing people push their limits and accomplish incredible feats really inspired me,” she told Guinness World Records. “[…] I was particularly drawn to the idea of setting a personal goal and pushing myself beyond my limits, and attempting a world record seemed like the perfect way to do that,” she added.

With the support of her father, she started preparing four months before the actual attempt. Her family and teachers kept her motivated throughout this journey.

After successfully making it to the Guinness World Records, Rajashekar shared that it was a life-changing experience for her and expressed hope that her achievement would inspire others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guinness World Records shared a video of her world record on their YouTube channel with the caption, “Chess genius arranges chess set BLINDFOLDED!”

The video shows a woman putting a blindfold on Rajashekar amid thunderous applause from the audience. On the mark of ready, set and go; she started arranging pieces on the chessboard. Rajashekar placed all the black pieces first precisely, followed by the white ones. Towards the end, she raises her hands and says, “Stop.”

Watch Rajashekar arranging a chessboard blindfolded below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this, the ten-year-old has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Asia’s Outstanding Child Award for the 2022-2023 year. She has also demonstrated her abilities in various contests, including Malaysia’s Kids Got Talent.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON