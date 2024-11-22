Menu Explore
1980 batch of Amritsar's Khalsa College celebrates reunion with vibrant bhangra performance. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 22, 2024 06:08 PM IST

In Amritsar, Khalsa College's 1980 alumni reunited for a vibrant Bhangra performance, leaving social media beaming with joy and gaining 5 million views.

Amritsar’s Khalsa College became a beacon of joy recently when the 1980 batch alumni took the stage to revive the spirit of their youth with a lively Bhangra performance. The event, captured on video and shared on a social media page dedicated to the college, has since gone viral, amassing over five million views and spreading smiles across the internet.

Amritsar's Khalsa College alumni revived their youth with a viral Bhangra performance. (Instagram/khalsacolllege_wale)
Amritsar's Khalsa College alumni revived their youth with a viral Bhangra performance. (Instagram/khalsacolllege_wale)

A trip down memory lane

The video showcases a group of elderly men, members of the original 1980 Khalsa College Bhangra team, dressed in vibrant traditional Punjabi attire. Their energetic moves lit up the stage during a college event celebrating the institution's legacy. The caption accompanying the video reads: “Book fest. Khalsa College. 1980 Bhangra team of Khalsa College.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media overflows with praise

As the video gained traction online, viewers couldn’t help but share their admiration and happiness.

One user wrote, “This is what true joy looks like. Age is just a number!” Another remarked, “Their energy is infectious. Makes me want to join in!” A viewer added, “So heartwarming to see them keeping the spirit alive!”

Others were deeply moved by the connection to tradition, with one user commenting, “Khalsa College and Bhangra are timeless treasures.” Another wrote, “Reminds me of my college days. Hats off to their enthusiasm!”

A light-hearted comment noted, “Who said uncles can’t slay the stage?!” Meanwhile, another user simply said, “Pure gold. This made my day.” The comments were a mix of nostalgia and admiration. Some viewers reminisced about their own college days, while others lauded the alumni for preserving and celebrating their cultural roots. A particularly heartfelt comment read, “This is what reunions are about—reliving your best moments and sharing them with the world.”

