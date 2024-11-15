MP cop tracks down vendor who gave him free vegetables when he had no money. Watch

A heartwarming video of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Madhya Pradesh reuniting with a vegetable vendor in Bhopal, who had helped him during his college days, has gone viral, capturing the hearts of viewers across the internet. The emotional reunion between Santosh Patel, now a DSP, and the vendor, Salman, is a beautiful reminder of how kindness and empathy can make a lasting impact on someone's life. DSP reunited with a vegetable vendor who helped him in college, sharing a heartfelt moment. (X/@Santoshpateldsp)

A struggling student’s lifeline

Fourteen years ago, while studying engineering in Bhopal, Patel faced a difficult financial situation that often left him struggling to afford food. During those tough times, it was Salman, the local vegetable vendor, who helped Patel by offering him vegetables for free. As Patel recalled, whenever he couldn’t afford to buy food, Salman would give him a brinjal and a tomato, ensuring he had something to eat. Patel’s fond memories of this generosity have stayed with him ever since.

“I met Salman Khan when I was studying engineering in Bhopal. He used to understand my situation and give me vegetables for free. When we met suddenly after 14 years, we both were very happy. Forgetting someone who stood by you in bad times is no less than a sin. A person should not be ungrateful,” Patel says in the video, sharing his feelings of gratitude.

The emotional reunion

The video begins with Patel, approaching the vendor. When Patel asks him his name, Salman replies, “Salman”. Upon realising who each other is, Patel steps out of his official vehicle and shares an emotional hug with Salman. The two of them reminisce about the past and the kindness that brought them together all those years ago.

A gesture of gratitude

To express his gratitude, Patel presents Salman with a box of sweets and some cash. He also shares his phone number, telling Salman he can reach out whenever needed. This simple but heartfelt gesture highlights the deep bond they’ve shared over the years.

Watch the clip here:

The video, shared on X, has garnered over 5 lakh views, with viewers expressing their admiration for the DSP’s kindness and the vendor’s generosity.

Public reactions

One user commented, “This is what humanity looks like—helping each other when no one else will. True kindness never goes unnoticed.”

Another said, “Such a beautiful story of gratitude and love. It’s amazing how small acts of kindness can change lives.” A third wrote, “This made me teary-eyed. We need more people like Salman in the world, and more people like DSP Patel to remember and repay that kindness.”

Others also praised the DSP for not forgetting the vendor who had helped him. One person shared, “It’s heartening to see how DSP Patel returned the favour, proving that good deeds always come back.” One viewer remarked, “A perfect example of not forgetting those who’ve helped you during tough times. Truly heartwarming.” Another comment read, “This is the kind of story that restores your faith in humanity. Lovely!”