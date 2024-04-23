IPS officer reunites with ‘UPSC prep flatmate’ who failed to crack exam, shares what he does now

A post by an IPS officer meeting his flatmate who used to stay with him when he was preparing for UPSC has gone viral on social media. In his post, Archit Chandak shared how his flatmate, who failed to crack the exam, has defined success in his own way. He also used his friend's example to motivate others. The image shows an IPS officer with his “UPSC prep flatmate” and close friend. (X/@archit_IPS)

“Met Harsh yesterday. My UPSC prep flatmate and a close friend. Super hardworking and dedicated - left his job, gave four attempts, three interviews. But unfortunately couldn't make the cut. Now happily working in Trident at a great role with a handsome package. No success is final, no failure is fatal - it is the courage to keep going in life which matters the most!” Chandak tweeted.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He wrapped up his post with a picture showing him and his friend smiling at the camera.

Take a look at this post on IPS officer reuniting with his friend:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has collected more than 77,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did people react to the IPS officer’s post?

“UPSC is not the end of the world. There's a much better life beyond UPSC as well,” tweeted an X user.

“What matters the most is working hard so that you don’t regret that I didn’t try. Great motivation to at least try,” joined another.

“100% agree with you,” added a third.

“Such a nice post,” wrote a fourth.

According to the official website, “UPSC is a Constitutional Body under Article 315-323 Part XIV Chapter II of the Constitution of India to discharge their duties, functions and obligations assigned under Article 320. The UPSC conducts various examinations in accordance with the Rules of examination as notified by the Government of India in a just, fair and impartial manner for making a merit based selection and recommendation of candidates for various Group A and Group B Services of the Govt. of India.”

What are your thoughts on this IPS officer’s tweet on meeting his “UPSC prep flatmate”?