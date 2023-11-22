2 rare baby mola fish spotted swimming together off Canada's Pacific coast

When Timothy Manuelides went scuba diving North of Port Hardy in Canada, he came across something unexpected- two baby mola fish swimming together off the coast of British Columbia in Canada. Manuelides shared the incredible footage of the Mola with the Marine Education & Research Society, which posted it on Facebook. Two mola fish swimming. (Facebook/@Marine Education & Research Society)

Marianne Nyegaard, a marine biologist specializing in ocean sunfishes and a research associate at the Auckland Museum in New Zealand, said, "They look to me like very young Mola mola – the belly curve still has that angular look to them, which is the last remnant of the babyness," in a Facebook post.

Marine Education & Research Society, in the caption of the post, informed, "You may note that the Mola on the right has an injury on their tail. These juveniles were about 60 cm (1.9 ft) across. The video also gives you a sense of how fast Mola are. They are often erroneously thought to be slow because, when at the surface, they are ‘sunning’ to warm up from being in colder, deeper water. They can also be fairly stationary at the surface to present themselves for parasite removal by birds like albatross. The other fish species in this video are Widow Rockfish and Yellowtail Rockfish."

Take a look at the video of the Mola here:

This post was shared on October 23. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 7,000 views. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Super cool. At first, I thought they were swimming towards the camera."

A second shared, "How exciting! Love the video. Such unique looking fish- I saw a huge one in the Mediterranean."

"Amazing!" said a third.

A fourth asked, "Approximately what size were these ones?"