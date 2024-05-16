 22-year-old Indian student runs into Tim Cook at Stanford, claims Apple CEO called iPad campaign a ‘major fumble’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
22-year-old Indian student runs into Tim Cook at Stanford, claims Apple CEO called iPad campaign a ‘major fumble’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 16, 2024 08:59 AM IST

The 22-year-old student shared on X that he met Tim Cook while hiking at Stanford and added that the Apple CEO was “super sweet”.

A 22-year-old shared a post about running into Tim Cook while on a hike. In the X share, the student claimed that he ran into the Apple CEO at Stanford and asked him about the recent backlash the company received over its iPad campaign. He added that the tech leader labelled the “destructive” ad as a “major fumble.”

The image shows the Indian student posing with Apple CEO Tim Cook and a few others at Stanford. (X/@shaurya_sinha7)
“Met the one and only Tim Cook on a dish hike run at Stanford. Asked him about the new Apple iPad campaign and here’s what he said,” X user Shaurya Sinha, a student at Stanford University, wrote. In the following posts he claimed that the Apple CEO said “Yeah twas a major fumble”. He also added that Cook was “super sweet”.

What is the iPad ad controversy?

A few days ago, Apple launched an advertisement for its newly released iPad series. The controversy arose when the ad depicted a hydraulic press destroying creative instruments and devices, a move that many felt was insensitive and disrespectful. This led to widespread criticism, with Apple being accused of being “tone deaf”. In response, the company swiftly pulled the ad off the air and issued an apology.

Take a look at the Indian student’s post here:

What are your thoughts on the X post?

