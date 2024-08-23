24-year-old Kochi woman says bus conductor asked for her number, blocked her path on saying ‘No’

A 24-year-old Kochi woman took to Reddit for advice about her interaction with a “friendly” bus conductor. Sharing her story, she asked the platform users if she was overthinking and to judge if the person was being “friendly” or "creepy". Her story has gone viral, prompting responses from many. A 24-year-old woman’s post on a bus conductor’s behaviour has captured Reddit’s attention. (Unsplash/adrianarodricks)

“Is the bus conductor being creepy or just friendly?” the woman asked Reddit as she explained the situation. The woman shared that she takes the same bus every day, which has two conductors. One of them only interacts with her to give tickets; however, she claims that the other man—upon realising she is a regular—started having conversations with her.

Initially, their conversations were restricted to exchanging pleasantries. The woman says that the man slowly started getting friendly with her, poking her arm or asking what she was watching on her phone. Eventually, he also asked for her phone number, which she declined.

“So today when he came to say hi I just nodded and turned my head, however when my stop came he was blocking the way for me to get out of the seat (I was sitting near the window) and the lady sitting next to me had to push him,” the woman wrote, recalling what happened after she refused to give her number.

“In whatever interaction he has had with me. I have been polite and mostly replied in one word or so. Also he’s not a young man. He is for sure in his late forties or early fifties. Should I be concerned or am I just looking into things too much?” she asked as she concluded her post.

Take a look at the entire share here:

Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 200 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments, with most saying that the man’s behaviour is creepy.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the share:

“The starting didn't seem creepy but towards the end of what you described, it surely is. If he blocked your way and someone else had to push him out, that's suspicious. Stay safe ma'am,” posted a Reddit user.

“Very few men would touch/poke a girl unless they were friends. And a 40s man asking for your number is definitely crossing boundaries. Stay clear of this guy,” suggested another.

A third commented, “This is an awkward situation and the conductor is at the wrong here. There are middle-aged men who start conversations like this and progress to do more. So, first thing, I thought it was my fault for smiling at them or replying back to their hi's. It's not! He is definitely onto something else and slowly trying to reach there so that nobody will have any suspicions. So, tell him straight up the next time he pokes at your hand or let him know by actions that you won't entertain this anymore.”

A fourth wrote, “Creepy for sure. You can try indicating this to the other conductor and see how it impacts. If that's not effective, you may have to raise it further. Show strength. Don't give an appearance of weakness. These people only target the weak.”

What are your thoughts on this woman’s post about the bus conductor?