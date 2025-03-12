24-year-old ‘professional girlfriend’ earns thousands for 5-minute meeting with Singapore client

A 24-year-old woman from Brisbane, Australia, has been making waves on social media by sharing details about her unconventional job as a "professional girlfriend." Ruby Jade, who aspires to become a millionaire, has already received thousands of pounds worth of gifts and lavish trips this year, reported the Mirror. The trip was part of her client’s Valentine's Day gift, which also included an additional $1,000 AUD.(Pexel)

In a viral video on her TikTok page, @ruby_x_jade, she revealed how one of her clients from Singapore recently funded a five-star getaway that cost a fortune—all for just a few minutes of her time. The wealthy suitor spent $5,500 AUD (approximately ₹3 lakh) on the trip, yet Ruby only saw him briefly during the flight and at the business class lounge.

"I was on floor 18 of the hotel and he was on floor eight. The only time I briefly saw him was during the flight and in the business class lounge before each flight," she shared. "Aside from that, we didn’t have any time to spend together, as I was off doing my own thing. He was more than fine with not spending time with me. And I had a wonderful trip."

Lavish perks and luxury gifts

The trip was part of her client’s Valentine's Day gift, which also included an additional $1,000 AUD ((approximately ₹54,000) for her time. Along with covering all flights and accommodation, he gave her an extra $1,000 AUD ( ₹54,000) in spending money. Ruby was also gifted a selection of luxury items, including two books, an Amazon Alexa hub, smart lamps, a bathmat, and an outdoor rug—altogether worth approximately $850 AUD (£415) (around ₹46,000).

Beyond this experience, Ruby continues to receive expensive gifts from her admirers. This year alone, she has been gifted a brand-new PS5 worth £490, a £120 back massager, and generous payments for fine dining experiences.

While her career choice isn't for everyone, it has intrigued many. TikTok users have flooded her comments with curiosity, with one asking, "How do I get into the industry?" Another wrote, "Love this! Definitely need to do something like this," while a third added, "I would love to know more about this."

For Ruby, the financial rewards and luxurious perks have made her unconventional job worthwhile, and she continues to embrace the lifestyle with enthusiasm.