‘25th anniversary ko shaadi hi bana diya’: Daughters dance for parents on their special day

Dance is a vibrant and integral part of Indian weddings, symbolising joy, celebration, and togetherness. One such performance was caught on camera and has gone viral. However, there is a slight twist. The dance, by two sisters, was part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of a couple that “felt like a shaadi.” The image shows two daughters dancing to a hit Hindi track on their parents’ 25th anniversary. (Instagram/@rockonroops)

Instagram user Roopali Agrawal shared the video, which shows her two daughters grooving to the hit track "Ghagra." One is in a sharara, and the other is in a lehenga.

The sisters set the stage on fire with the synchronised dance to the hit track from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The video will make you want to shake a leg, too.

Check out the dance video:

What did social media say?

People were simply happy to watch the dance, and praised the sisters for their amazing performance. An individual commented, “Clearly they're enjoying it so much.” Another added, “Absolutely... 25th is as good as a shaadi... Even better... As you are sharing it with those who mean the most!!”

A third expressed, “I just can't take my eyes away....so so so graceful.” A fourth wrote, “Such a rocking performance. Loads of love to them and Happy Anniversary to both of you.”

Roopali Agrawal is a video creator with over 95,000 followers. According to her Instagram bio, she works with handcrafted sarees and jewellery. The bio further explains that she has a family of four - her husband and two daughters.

In a separate incident, a dance video from London left people surprised. It captured a group of people dancing to Allu Arjun-starrer film Pusha 2's tracks. The flash mob set the stage on fire by performing to a medley of hits from the box office-shattering film, spreading Pushpa fever way beyond India.

What are your thoughts on this video of the celebration? Did it leave you with a smile?